GIRARD, Pa. (AP) – The shooting death of an Ohio man following what state police are calling a “brief encounter” with troopers in northwestern Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.

State police in Erie County say troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person in Girard Township just after 5 p.m. Thursday and encountered 36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa of Conneaut, Ohio.

Police say one of the troopers fired, hitting Orrenmaa in the trunk and killing him. Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death a homicide.

Police haven’t provided more details about the encounter between Orrenmaa and the troopers, who are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of probes by police and the district attorney.

