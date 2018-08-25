Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to the late Sen. John McCain.

The longtime Republican leader and war hero died at the age of 81.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years,” his office said in a statement.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, wrote “my heart is broken.”

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

His daughter, Meghan, shared a statement with the caption, “I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump extended his “deepest sympathies.”

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also shared his condolences in a statement.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

McCain’s former running mate, Sarah Palin, referred to him as an “American original.”

John McCain was my friend. I will remember the good times. My family and I send prayers for Cindy and the McCain family.

– Sarah Palin and family pic.twitter.com/KRvcIQ99cA — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan called him “a giant of our time.”

Our hearts are with John’s wife, Cindy, his children, and his grandchildren. This Congress, this country mourn with them. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said the “world has lost a hero and a statesman.”

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the senator as a “truth teller.”

The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said he was praying for him and his family.

Tonight, our grateful nation mourns the loss of Senator John McCain, a patriot who spent a lifetime honorably serving the country he loved. I’m praying for him and his family at this time — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 26, 2018

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said “he will be missed.”

Senator John McCain dedicated his entire life to his country. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his sacrifice and contributions over decades of service. He will be missed. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 26, 2018

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey released the following statement:

“Today is a sad day for the Senate and America. Senator John McCain was a hero and one of our nation’s greatest patriots. “But most of all Senator McCain was a fighter. He fought for his country in Vietnam. He fought for his brothers in arms while being held as prisoners of war. And for more than thirty years, Senator McCain fought for Arizonans in the Senate. Most importantly, Senator McCain was not afraid to fight for what he thought was right, even when it was unpopular. “Senator McCain led a life that should be admired and respected by all Americans. I am proud to have called him a friend. Kris and I send our deepest sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family.”

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge released the following statement: