MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – Some Mount Pleasant School District students get to extend their summer vacations a bit longer.

School Superintendent Dr. Timothy M. Gabauer announced on Saturday that the opening date for the students attending the Junior and Senior High School is delayed until Sept. 4 because water leaked in from some of the windows, causing damage to the interior of classrooms.

The school is having repairs taken care of before welcoming students and staff back to school.

“The safety, security, health and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority,” Gabauer said via email.

All other district buildings will open as scheduled on Monday, including Donegal, Norvelt, Ramsay and Rumbaugh elementary schools.

