Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LA BELLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An officer performing fire, safety and security checks at the Fayette State Correctional Institution was sickened by an unknown substance on Saturday morning.

After the medical staff administered Narcan with the officer suffering from a flushed face and elevated heart rate, the officer responded.

The officer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details