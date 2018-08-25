  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    7:00 PMThe Extra Point
    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Out Of The Darkness Walk, Suicide Prevention

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its 14th annual Out of the Darkness Walk for the greater Pittsburgh area on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The event is organized by AFSP’s Western PA chapter and drew thousands raising money for suicide prevention education, research and advocacy work.

suicide walk Out Of Darkness Walk Brings Thousands Together For Suicide Prevention

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

“This walk is different because it brings together so many people in an environment where they don’t feel stigma or shame about such a critical and devastating health issue facing all types of Americans,” said Jennifer Sikora, AFSP’s Western PA area director and event chair. “The Out of the Darkness Walk gives our attendees support but also hope – hope that with each person, each step and each dollar donated, we can raise awareness, educate and make a difference that can save lives in the future.”

suicide walk2 Out Of Darkness Walk Brings Thousands Together For Suicide Prevention

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

Suicide is the number 11 leading cause of death in Pennsylvania, where someone dies by suicide on average every 4 hours. The goal of the walk is to reduce that rate by 20 percent by 2025.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s