PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its 14th annual Out of the Darkness Walk for the greater Pittsburgh area on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The event is organized by AFSP’s Western PA chapter and drew thousands raising money for suicide prevention education, research and advocacy work.

“This walk is different because it brings together so many people in an environment where they don’t feel stigma or shame about such a critical and devastating health issue facing all types of Americans,” said Jennifer Sikora, AFSP’s Western PA area director and event chair. “The Out of the Darkness Walk gives our attendees support but also hope – hope that with each person, each step and each dollar donated, we can raise awareness, educate and make a difference that can save lives in the future.”

Suicide is the number 11 leading cause of death in Pennsylvania, where someone dies by suicide on average every 4 hours. The goal of the walk is to reduce that rate by 20 percent by 2025.