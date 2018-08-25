  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A coalition of activists from the Thomas Merton Center and several different social and political advocacy groups in town met in on Saturday for a rally in Schenley Plaza.

The group ended the march at Carnegie Mellon University.

The group was rallying because of the United States’ military budget and its involvement in a number of wars around the world, among other issues.

“The US spends more money on its military than the combined total of the next 10 biggest spending nations, including China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Britain and France, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute,” the group said in a press release. “Other consequences are wage reduction and increasing poverty and inequality.”

