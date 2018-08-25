Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) — “What is the heart of an educator?” That is a question that LaShonda Carter, a special education teacher at Chicago Excel Academy, asked on Thursday in a Facebook Live video.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Carter, unable to sleep, noticed a new message on Facebook from a former student, 18-year-old Larresha Plummer. Plummer had spent two years in Carter’s class while a student at Harper High School.

Plummer recently had a baby and needed help getting to a job fair. Carter immediately canceled her plans for the day and sat in her car outside the fair, with baby Taliyah nestled in her arms.

“I love my students,” Carter said. “It goes outside the classroom.”

Carter told CBS 2 that students need love and need to be nurtured, even after they leave school. Being part of their lives is a lifelong commitment she happily makes.

Plummer is thankful for Carter’s support. “She’s a great person to have,” Plummer said. “She’s always going to be here.”

By early afternoon, Plummer discovered she had gotten one of the jobs she applied for today. “I feel like she’s the reason it happened,” Plummer told CBS 2. “She is just a blessing.”

Carter has set up a GoFundMe campaign for Larresha and Taliyah. To donate, click here.