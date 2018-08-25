  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    7:00 PMThe Extra Point
    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Teacher

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) — “What is the heart of an educator?” That is a question that LaShonda Carter, a special education teacher at Chicago Excel Academy, asked on Thursday in a Facebook Live video.

 

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Carter, unable to sleep, noticed a new message on Facebook from a former student, 18-year-old Larresha Plummer. Plummer had spent two years in Carter’s class while a student at Harper High School.

Plummer recently had a baby and needed help getting to a job fair. Carter immediately canceled her plans for the day and sat in her car outside the fair, with baby Taliyah nestled in her arms.

“I love my students,” Carter said. “It goes outside the classroom.”

Carter told CBS 2 that students need love and need to be nurtured, even after they leave school. Being part of their lives is a lifelong commitment she happily makes.

Plummer is thankful for Carter’s support. “She’s a great person to have,” Plummer said. “She’s always going to be here.”

lashonda carter Teacher Cancels Plans To Watch Former Students Newborn During Job Fair

(Photo Credit: LaShonda Carter/GoFundMe)

By early afternoon, Plummer discovered she had gotten one of the jobs she applied for today. “I feel like she’s the reason it happened,” Plummer told CBS 2. “She is just a blessing.”

Carter has set up a GoFundMe campaign for Larresha and Taliyah. To donate, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s