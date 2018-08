Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A wanted man in now in jail.

Michael Chestnut is accused of robbing a movie theater in Lawrence County in July.

Police say he passed a note demanding money to an employee at the Westgate Cinemas in Union Township.

Chestnut was arrested in Shenango County.

The Union Township Police Department charged Chestnut with robbery. He is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.