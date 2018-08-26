BREAKING NEWS:Authorities: Suspect Dead, Multiple Fatalities At Mass Shooting In Florida
Filed Under:Beyonce, Concert, Jay Z

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say they are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed onstage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the “On the Run II” concert was ending Saturday night. Police say Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and backup dancers with the rapper.

fan beyonce jay z concert Man Rushes Onstage At Beyonce, Jay Z Concert

(Photo Credit: OTRTourVids/Twitter)

Beyonce’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure says the singer and Jay-Z are fine.

Bender says Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery. He was treated for minor injuries, and Bender says there were no other injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Maxwell has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s