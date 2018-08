Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COAL CENTER, PA (KDKA) – A man is now dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday.

John Robinson, 61, was travelling westbound on West Malden Drive in Coal Center when he lost control of his motorcycle at 6:11 p.m.

Robinson was transported to Mon Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death and manner of death are still being investigated.