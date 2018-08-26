Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The precautionary flush and boil water advisory for the Borough of Millvale has been lifted after three days.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority said in a press release that after two rounds of water testing, there is no evidence of contamination.

“The water in the impacted area is now safe to drink,” said the Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority.

The water authority recommends that customers that have not used their water in multiple days to let the water run for at least one minute to remove stagnate and potentially contaminated water.