BUTLER CITY (KDKA) – The Butler City Police Department is searching for a 64-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Judith Blom who was last seen walking a blonde Chihuahua.

Blom is a white, 5 foot 8 inch, 200 pound female with short white hair, brown eyes and eyeglasses with the right lens missing. Blom was last seen wearing a maroon or burgandy t-shirt, black or dark blue shorts, black flip flops, and no socks.

Id you see Judith Blom, please call 911.

