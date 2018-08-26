Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly robbing a Rite Aid in Mt. Washington and threatening to shoot an employee.

Officers were sent to the Rite Aid on Virginia Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

According to a criminal complaint, two employees were behind the register when a man — later identified as 48-year-old Randy Keller, of Beltzhoover — walked into the store, approached the register and told one employee to hand over all the money in the register.

The employee told officers that when they did not immediately hand over the money, Keller said, “I’ll shoot you. I’m at a rough point in my life.” He then allegedly pulled up his shirt and showed the employees a silver and black gun in a holster on his hip.

The employees then gave Keller money from the drawer. They estimated they gave him about $1,000.

Another person at the scene told police he saw Keller in the area before officers arrived on the scene, and he knew Keller was frequently at a home on Greenbush Street.

One officer later saw a man matching Keller’s description running up a set of stairs to the home on Greenbush Street. Multiple officers approached the home and saw another man at the door. One officer ordered the man at gunpoint to put his hands up and asked who else was in the house.

The man told police his “buddy” was in the home and then, at the officer’s instruction, told Keller to come to the door.

Keller was taken into custody without incident.

One of the Rite Aid employees was taken to Greenbush Street, and the employee was able to positively identify Keller as the robbery suspect.

Officers found $60 in cash on Keller, along with a key fob for a vehicle and a medical card.

Keller is facing charges of robbery and persons not to possess a firearm.