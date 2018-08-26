Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TAMAQUA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump was spotted in eastern Pennsylvania this weekend.

There were two sightings in Schuylkill County in as many days. Surveillance video from Skipper Dipper’s restaurant near Tamaqua, Pa., clearly shows a man resembling 26-year-old Shawn Christy eating food in the kitchen area.

“That means to me hat he must have been out behind our building in the woods, watching people leave or knowing when we closed and then coming out,” Skipper Dipper’s owner Bob Agosti said. “So if one of the girls forgot their phones or anything and came back, it might have startled him inside the building and who knows what would have happened.”

On Thursday, federal agents and U.S. Marshals searched a residential area of Rush Township.

“They searched my pig pen, houses, property lines, the woods,” Tim Welker said.

They say someone tried to burglarize a home. When the property owner confronted the man, he said he was homeless and hungry. He was seen running into a wooded area behind homes. There were initial reports that a gunshot was later heard. Authorities haven’t commented on those reports.

“I think somebody’s probably helping him out somewhere along the line. I don’t think he can be doing all of this by himself,” said Kevin Titus, whose property was also searched by police.

The investigation has spanned five states so far with five stolen vehicles.

Investigators in our area were on alert in early August when Christy was spotted at a Sheetz in Wexford.

Christy is considered armed and dangerous.