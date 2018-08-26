Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Fire tore through a Fayette County church Sunday night.

Worship services were just wrapping up at the Solid Rock Ministry church in Uniontown when the fire alarm went off.

The pastor’s family lives in the building. They had lost everything in a house fire back in 2012.

“We’d been staying in the church, so all our clothes and everything was in there,” Valerie Hall, the pastor’s wife, said.

The fire reportedly started in one of their bedrooms and quickly spread.

“We heard the alarm going off and nobody knew what it was, so I went to see what was dinging and it was the smoke alarm,” Hall said. “We tried to get it with the fire extinguisher to put it out, but it just exploded in the room.”

“We were filling up buckets of water, trying to throw the fire out, but it filled up. The smoke was so thick we couldn’t see on our way out,” church member Jay Stevens said.

There were 10 people in the building at the time.

At least two people were being treated at the scene.