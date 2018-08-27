  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Barbara Russell, one of Pittsburgh’s great acting and comedy legends who is best-known for her work, with Don Brockett, died Saturday at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital at the age of 85.

Russell met Brockett in the 1960s at the Jennerstown Playhouse, where both were promising performers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Their comedy routines, which often included satire about life in Pittsburgh and its colorful people, entertained audiences at industrial shows, dinner theater, and on television. Brockett and Russell continued to perform together until his death, in 1995.

Russell also appeared on PBS’ “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” the George Romero film “Day of the Dead,” and many other productions.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Russell, a musician, daughter, Joanna Caruso, two grandchildren, and a sister, Joan Kimmel.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

