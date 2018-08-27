Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BURRELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenager is facing charges for allegedly posting threats against an Indiana County high school on social media.

State police say troopers were sent to Blairsville High School around 7:45 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of terroristic threats.

Investigators found that a 15-year-old boy who is from Blairsville, Pa., but does not attend school in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District posted threatening statements against Blairsville High School on Snapchat.

Blairsville High School students reported the statements to their principal Monday morning and school officials contacted state police.

Troopers interviewed the 15-year-old boy and found he does not have access to weapons.

The teenager will be charged via juvenile allegation with terroristic threats.