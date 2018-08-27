  • KDKA TVOn Air

By David Highfield
CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man’s body was found in Cecil Township late Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but call came in around 5 p.m. Officers, detectives and the Washington County Coroner’s Office responded to the vicinity of Cecil Township Park.

cecil township municipal park Officials Investigating After Body Found Near Cecil Twp. Park

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Montour Trail runs through the park, but it’s not know if the victim was running or jogging, or even on the trail.

Police say the death is not suspicious and that more information will be released on Wednesday morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

