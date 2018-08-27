Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS) — Firefighters came to the rescue of a 5-day-old goat that got stuck in an irrigation pipe in Colorado.

The department posted about the rescue on their Facebook page on Monday.

They say they spent two hours working to save the goat named Wilson.

According to fire officials, Wilson followed his brothers and sisters into the pipe on Sunday, but couldn’t get back out.

The owner tried several times to rescue him, but they had to call the fire department for help.

Officials say they removed about 20 feet of 12-inch concrete pipe just to access Wilson.

After digging through the mud, Wilson quickly ran back to his mom and the two walked away, back onto the pasture.