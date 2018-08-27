PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite fitness spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re looking to get into shape.

1. Stout Training Pittsburgh

Topping the list is Stout Training Pittsburgh. Located at 1600 Smallman St., Floor 3 in the Strip District, the martial arts studio is the highest-rated fitness spot in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

The business offers jiujitsu, muay thai and kickboxing classes, as well as opportunities for fitness and strength training. The instructors have experience training people of all fitness levels, from professionals to people who are new to working out. Classes for kids and folks interested in MMA fighting are also available. The academy recently opened a second location in Cranberry Township.

2. Ascend

South Side’s Ascend, located at 2141 Mary St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the rock climbing, yoga and personal training spot five stars out of 23 reviews. Amenities include three 16-foot-tall boulders with varying terrain that is suitable for all climbers, from beginners to elite athletes; a 24-foot-tall top-rope pillar with 20 rope stations and auto belays; and climbing training equipment, including an oversized woody wall, diverse hang boards and grips, pull-up stations and more.

Not looking to climb? Check out Ascend’s fitness area, filled with cardio machines, free weights, kettle bells, benches and squat racks, cross-training equipment and more. Or, stop by the yoga studio, which offers a diverse array of classes. After your workout, visit the kitchenette, lounge and locker rooms, which are equipped with showers and foot-washing stations.

3. MÜV Integrated Physical Culture

MÜV Integrated Physical Culture, a gym and personal training spot in Garfield, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. According to its website, the gym offers a whole-body approach to fitness through customizable and challenging workouts in classes or private sessions.

Classes include Movement Basics, which focuses on joint stability as the foundation of strength, speed and precision. The class teaches techniques that will improve your joint mobility, accelerate recovery and overall postural control. Head over to 5469 Penn Ave. to see for yourself.

4. California Cycle Path Indoor Cycling Studio

Over in Brighton Heights, check out California Cycle Path Indoor Cycling Studio, which has earned five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym, yoga and cycling class spot at 3635 California Ave.

Visitors can expect instructors professionally certified in a variety of class formats, including Indoor Cycling, TRX Suspension Training, Heavy Bag Training, Indoor Rowing, POUND and Zumba. Open gym time is also available.

5. Yoga Hive

Finally, there’s Yoga Hive, a Garfield favorite with 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews. The vinyasa studio offers minimal heat and classes for all skill levels.

Classes include Shiva Flow with music, a fast-paced flow that moves you around the mat; Root to Rise, a multi-level flow class where both advanced poses and modifications will be offered to help people at all levels refine their practice; and Sunny Side Up, a moderate, strength-building flow based off the ashtanga primary and secondary series. Stop by 5491 Penn Ave. to hit up the yoga spot next time the urge strikes.