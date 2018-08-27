Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of two men killed in a shooting rampage at a video game tournament in Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the victims Monday as 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, West Virginia.

Relatives of Clayton read a statement to reporters in Jacksonville. A cousin, Brandi Pettijohn, said the family was “devastated by yet another senseless act of gun violence.” She said Clayton “did not believe in violence.”

“He never even had a fistfight.”

Pettijohn said Clayton made a good living playing in video game tournaments and was saving money for college.

RELATED LINKS:

Sheriff Mike Williams said 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore specifically targeted fellow gamers attending the tournament before killing himself. Katz’s motive remains unknown.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)