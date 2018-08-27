Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leon Ford claims a Pittsburgh Police officer he crossed paths with Saturday was disrespectful to him.

In a post on Facebook, Ford said he was on the North Shore when he crossed paths with an officer. Ford says when he smiled at the officer and said, “Hey, what’s up?”, the officer gave Ford “the most hateful glare.”

Ford claims when he asked the officer “what his problem was” and what his name was, the officer said he didn’t have to speak to him and that Ford was “only looking for another check.”

Pittsburgh Police Commander Eric Holmes addressed the alleged incident Monday.

“Once we received word of what occurred, we immediately made the proper notifications and initiated an internal investigation through our office of municipal investigations, which is standard protocol,” Holmes said.

Photos Ford took of the officer show that the officer appeared to be wearing a body camera, but Holmes said it’s not clear if the camera was on or off at the time of the alleged incident.

According to Holmes, police policy says an officer has to provide his or her name and badge number if asked. He also said in the photos, it appears the officer is not wearing a name tag, which is against police policy.

Holmes says the officer is a veteran officer who was working through secondary employment at the time of the alleged incident.

In 2012, Ford was shot five times by police during a traffic stop and became paralyzed. In January of this year, the city of Pittsburgh agreed to pay $5.5 million to resolve a federal lawsuit Ford filed.

