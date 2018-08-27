Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) – State police say a man killed his wife with an ax in their northeastern Pennsylvania home and then stabbed himself to death over the weekend.

Police in Luzerne County say troopers were called to the Exeter Township home Sunday and found the bodies of the two.

Police said 58-year-old Daniel Arangio of Harding killed 47-year-old Valerie Arangio of Harding “by striking her in the head with an ax.” They said the man then “committed suicide by a self-inflicted stab wound.”

The woman’s body was found in a bedroom of the home while the man was found dead in a bathroom. Troopers said the deaths occurred sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)