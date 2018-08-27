  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The New Kensington Revitalization Project is receiving $500,000 in funding.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that the City of New Kensington was approved for the grant Monday.

“This project is a great example of our continued efforts to revitalize Pennsylvania’s communities by battling blight and contamination,” Wolf said in a release. “This funding will help New Kensington create a safer community that is prime for redevelopment.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The money will go towards environmental testing of properties, abatement of contamination, demolition of dangerous structures, disconnection of utility lines and preparation of the properties for redevelopment.

Funding will also help New Kensington’s sanitary authority replace infrastructure.

The New Kensington Revitalization Project aims to bring economic growth to the city through enhanced property values, a stronger local tax base and increased commercial and residential development.

The funding was supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

