HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A second casino owner in Pennsylvania wants to offer sports betting, now that it’s cleared it to begin in the state.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Monday that the owner of Parx Casino applied for permits to offer sports betting at the suburban Philadelphia casino and at an off-track betting parlor it owns in Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, the gaming board approved regulations to allow sports betting to start. Penn National Gaming, which owns Hollywood Casino in suburban Harrisburg, applied a couple days later.

Owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting in the state.

The applications are unlikely to get approval before October. Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi already offer sports betting, and it’s expected to start within days in West Virginia.

