PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you want to take in a beautiful view while enjoying your meal, Pittsburgh is home to two of the most scenic restaurants in America, according to a new list.

OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, released their list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in the country Monday.

The list was generated from OpenTable users’ reviews posted between June 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018. OpenTable considered restaurants that met a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews, then scored and sorted those restaurants based on the percentage of qualifying reviews that selected “scenic views” as a special feature.

Two restaurants in Mt. Washington made the list: Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto.

Both restaurants are located on Grandview Avenue, offering views of the rivers, the Point and Downtown Pittsburgh.

To check out the full list, visit opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-2018.