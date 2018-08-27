  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kym Gable
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Plum Borough School District has delayed the start of the school year for all students until Sept. 4 due to a mold problem at two of the buildings.

Mold was discovered on surfaces in three classrooms at the High School, and eight classrooms may need to be remediated at Oblock Junior High.

plum Plum Borough School District Delays Start Of Year Due To Mold Issues

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Environmental engineers have been contracted and additional air quality tests will be performed in all district buildings.

The district says it’s handling the issue with an abundance of caution, even though the mold is considered the non-hazardous variety.

Many families were caught off guard by the news that school wouldn’t start as scheduled on Tuesday. Calls went out to parents Monday afternoon.

“I think the hardest part is, we work and now everyone is scrambling for child care, and we have to figure something out, but I also don’t want them to be going to school in a situation that’s unsafe for them,” Nicole Garris told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

“For the little kids, I feel bad for their parents,” said Trish Denny, mother of a Plum senior. “[They] have to revamp the whole week. It’s going to be tough.”

oblock junior high school Plum Borough School District Delays Start Of Year Due To Mold Issues

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Junior High student Kaylee Boehm said she was excited and prepared for the first day.

“I’m happy that they are taking the kids first, but I’m also sad because I like school and I was prepared and happy for it,” she said.

Here is the full Facebook post from the Plum Borough School District:

