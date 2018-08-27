  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Confer Plastics, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Local TV, Recalls

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A possible drowning hazard has led to the recall of 100,000 pool step systems.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, three models in-pool step systems made by Confer Plastics are being recalled.

A child’s arm can become entrapped in the side openings of the steps, which could pose a drowning hazard.

pool step recall Possible Drowning Hazard Prompts Recall Of 100,000 Pool Step Systems

(Photos Courtesy: CPSC)

The following products are being recalled (model number in parentheses):

  • Confer Curve base (staircase) 4-step for aboveground pool (#CCX-AG)
  • Confer Curve base (staircase) 3-step for in-ground pool (#CCX-IG)
  • Curve add-on unit for either in-ground or aboveground stairs (#CCX-ADD)

All of the affected products were manufactured between 2013-18.

Consumers are being advised to stop using these products immediately and to contact Confer Plastics for a repair kit.

So far, the company has received two reports of a child’s arm becoming entrapped in the side panels, which resulted in minor injuries. No drownings have been reported.

Consumers can contact Confer Plastics at 1-800-635-3213 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday or online at www.conferplastics.com and click on “Curve Recall” for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s