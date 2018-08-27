Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A possible drowning hazard has led to the recall of 100,000 pool step systems.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, three models in-pool step systems made by Confer Plastics are being recalled.

A child’s arm can become entrapped in the side openings of the steps, which could pose a drowning hazard.

The following products are being recalled (model number in parentheses):

Confer Curve base (staircase) 4-step for aboveground pool (#CCX-AG)

Confer Curve base (staircase) 3-step for in-ground pool (#CCX-IG)

Curve add-on unit for either in-ground or aboveground stairs (#CCX-ADD)

All of the affected products were manufactured between 2013-18.

Consumers are being advised to stop using these products immediately and to contact Confer Plastics for a repair kit.

So far, the company has received two reports of a child’s arm becoming entrapped in the side panels, which resulted in minor injuries. No drownings have been reported.

Consumers can contact Confer Plastics at 1-800-635-3213 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday or online at www.conferplastics.com and click on “Curve Recall” for more information.