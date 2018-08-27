Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gets ready for the upcoming NFL season, his restaurant which has been under construction for months, is taking shape on the North Shore.

As KDKA reported back in January, Roethlisberger has partnered with long-time business partner Scott Kier to open “North Shore Seven.”

The Trib reports the new restaurant is scheduled to open in April 2019, just in time for the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener.

The menu will reportedly feature made-from-scratch entrees, salads, appetizers, sandwiches and will have more than 50 taps, including craft beers.

Kier says the restaurant will be called “Seven” because his Steeler teammates refer to Ben as “Seven.”

The restaurant will be on the lower level of the seven-story office building being built along North Shore Drive.

The restaurant will be sports-themed, complete with Roethlisberger memorabilia.

There will reportedly be a VIP area, Hollywood type booth seating, multiple large bars, outside seating compete with a fire pit, umbrella tables and some of the best views of the city.

Kier has four other restaurants located in Georgia and throughout South Carolina.