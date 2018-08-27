Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Schools are back in session and school buses are back on the road.

As you know, drivers have to stop for school buses. However, one local police department is cracking down on violators.

Surveillance video from a North Hills School District school bus shows the bus stopping in the southbound lanes at the intersection of McKnight Road and Ross Park Mall Drive every morning to pick students up and every afternoon to drop students off. In the far left lane, cars are seen turning up Ross Park Mall Drive, even when the bus is stopped.

“Even turning left up to Ross Park Mall, you’re still technically passing the bus,” said Brian Kohlhepp with Ross Township Police.

Police say that is illegal.

Ross Township Police said any vehicle traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop. But, what if you’re coming from the other direction on McKnight Road?

“McKnight Road is a divided highway, so the northbound traffic does not need to stop. However, all southbound traffic in all lanes needs to stop,” said Kohlhepp.

If the road is not divided by a barrier and you see a stopped bus with its red lights flashing, then you must stop, no matter what direction you’re headed.

Bus officials say you must stop 10 feet behind a school bus.

These are rules a lot of drivers might not realize, but you could face a pretty hefty fine of $250 and lose your driver’s license for 60 days. Also, don’t think you won’t get caught even if you don’t see a police officer around.

“If a car passes the bus, even if there’s not an officer there, the bus company will alert us and we can cite the driver for that offense,” said Kohlhepp.

Officials with the bus company for North Hills said the bus driver will report any illegal activity to the bus company and track down the driver committing the offense.