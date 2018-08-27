Filed Under:Allegheny County, CSX Train, Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a train late Monday night on the South Side.

According to Allegheny County officials, the accident happened at S. 22nd Street near the Birmingham Bridge.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The victim was hit by a CSX train and taken to a local hospital.

County officials say the person suffered a minor injury.

