NEW YORK (CBS) – An ongoing propane fire on Liberty Island is prompting an evacuation of the park and the Statue of Liberty monument.

According to National Park Police, the fire is in a construction zone for the new security screening facility for the island.

The area is closed to the public, and the only people who would be in the area are construction crews

One construction worker suffered minor injures, was treated on scene and released, according to park police.

(Photo Credit: CBS New York)

FDNY is on scene working to extinguish the fire and the cause is unknown at this time.

