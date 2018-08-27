PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Oakland Raiders to send wide receiver Ryan Switzer to Pittsburgh, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 2017 fourth-round pick was traded from Dallas to Oakland in April for defensive lineman Jihad Ward.

After failing to earn a key role with his new organization, Switzer will now try to make his mark in Pittsburgh, potentially helping out in the return game.

He’ll likely land fifth or sixth on the wideout depth chart, assuming he even sticks on the 53-man roster says CBS Sports.

Switzer has caught just one pass for seven yards in the preseason.

