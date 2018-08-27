Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A member of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office was scheduled to appear in court Monday, but he never showed up.

Travis Day, 24, was a no show, at a court hearing related to charges stemming from a February 2018 incident at the state police barracks in Greensburg.

“He was encountered by our law enforcement officers. This was around 2 o’clock in the morning,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Day was discovered driving around a restricted area behind the barracks, despite a multitude of signs saying “keep out.”

“It’s very clear that that was a violation,” Limani said. “You’re not allowed to come behind our building, period.”

State police say Day, who claims he has a master’s degree in criminal investigation, told authorities he was there to meet somebody.

“He apparently was going to meet somebody that was a landlord and obviously there’s no meeting point behind the state police barracks,” Limani said.

Day was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices. The incident took place just days before Day was hired and appointed captain in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department.

He was also recently expelled from the Justice and Safety Institute, which runs the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Academy on the Penn State main campus.

The organization released the following statement on the matter: “Mr. Day was released from the program … due to alleged violations of the program’s code of conduct. Penn State Police have investigated the incident and action was taken.”

Penn State Police charged Day with harassment, alleging he followed a person, went through their belongings and did not allow them to pass him as they walked up a set of stairs.

Because Day missed Monday’s hearing, he was found guilty in absentia.

He also has been suspended from the sheriff’s department with pay relative to the incidents in State College.