BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County are investigating after a reported attempted child abduction.
The alleged incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday along Ann Street in Brownsville.
According to emergency officials, a 12-year-old boy reported the attempted abduction.
He described the alleged suspect as a white male who was wearing a ripped shirt and was driving a white van with tinted windows.
Brownsville Police are handling the investigation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.