Filed Under:Attempted Abduction, Brownsville, Child Abduction, Fayette County, Local TV

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County are investigating after a reported attempted child abduction.

The alleged incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday along Ann Street in Brownsville.

According to emergency officials, a 12-year-old boy reported the attempted abduction.

He described the alleged suspect as a white male who was wearing a ripped shirt and was driving a white van with tinted windows.

Brownsville Police are handling the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

