CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Police are looking for two masked suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM outside of a PNC Bank in Carnegie.

It happened on West Main Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Carnegie Police Sgt. Larry Gump said the woman withdrew $50, and as “she was walking back to her car, she was approached by two men, believed to be their late-teens or early 20s.”

Donna McNamara, who lives in Rosslyn Farms, reacted by saying, “There’s not always a lot of people here, even just during the day, but I would say, when it starts to get dark, you might want to think twice.”

The two suspects wore bandanas to cover their faces. One of them was armed with a dark, semi-automatic handgun.

carnegie atm robbery 2 Masked Suspects Hold Woman At Gunpoint At ATM, Get Away With Her $50 Withdrawal

(Source: Carnegie Police)

“We believe the actors are one black male, one white male,” Sgt. Gump said. “The white male pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded the money, which she gave to them. They ran away from the bank, headed east on West Main Street.”

No shots were fired during the holdup, but security cameras captured photos of the suspects.

The armed suspect was about six-feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing gray shorts with a red trim, dark socks pulled up, and black shoes.

While she wasn’t hurt, the incident left the victim shaken.

“The victim was very upset, distraught, nervous,” said Sgt. Gump. “She was pretty shaken up when we were talking to her.”

