  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Community Kitchen, Local TV

Be sure to try out this tasty dish from Community Kitchen in your own home!

Moroccan Butternut Squash Campanelle

  • 1 lb Campanelle Pasta
  • Spice Mix
  • 3 T Curry Powder
  • ½ T Turmeric
  • 1 T Cumin
  • 1 T Paprika
  • ½ t Cayenne
  • 1 t Cinnamon
  • 1 T Salt
  • ½ T Black Pepper

Roasted Vegetable Mix

  • 1 Butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
  • 1 Red pepper, seeded
  • 1 yellow onion, peeled, quartered
  • 5 cloves garlic, peeled
  • As needed Vegetable oil

Sauce Liquid

  • ½ C half and half
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • Pasta water as needed

Garnish

  • 2 T Cilantro, minced
  • ¼ C Walnuts, toasted and chopped
  • ¼ C. Goat cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ pomegranate arils (seeds)

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss vegetables in oil and desired amount of spice mix. Place on baking sheet or glass baking dish and roast until soft. Approx. 15 minutes
2. While Vegetables are roasting, boil pasta until Al Dente. Reserve some water for sauce. Drain, and hold until sauce is made.
3. In blender, combine roasted vegetables, half and half, and coconut milk. Puree until smooth. If too thick, add pasta water until desired consistency is reached. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
4. Toss the pasta with sauce, top with cilantro, walnuts, goat cheese, and pomegranate arils

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s