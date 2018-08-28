Comments
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss vegetables in oil and desired amount of spice mix. Place on baking sheet or glass baking dish and roast until soft. Approx. 15 minutes
Be sure to try out this tasty dish from Community Kitchen in your own home!
Moroccan Butternut Squash Campanelle
- 1 lb Campanelle Pasta
- Spice Mix
- 3 T Curry Powder
- ½ T Turmeric
- 1 T Cumin
- 1 T Paprika
- ½ t Cayenne
- 1 t Cinnamon
- 1 T Salt
- ½ T Black Pepper
Roasted Vegetable Mix
- 1 Butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
- 1 Red pepper, seeded
- 1 yellow onion, peeled, quartered
- 5 cloves garlic, peeled
- As needed Vegetable oil
Sauce Liquid
- ½ C half and half
- 1 can coconut milk
- Pasta water as needed
Garnish
- 2 T Cilantro, minced
- ¼ C Walnuts, toasted and chopped
- ¼ C. Goat cheese, crumbled
- ¼ pomegranate arils (seeds)
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss vegetables in oil and desired amount of spice mix. Place on baking sheet or glass baking dish and roast until soft. Approx. 15 minutes
2. While Vegetables are roasting, boil pasta until Al Dente. Reserve some water for sauce. Drain, and hold until sauce is made.
3. In blender, combine roasted vegetables, half and half, and coconut milk. Puree until smooth. If too thick, add pasta water until desired consistency is reached. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
4. Toss the pasta with sauce, top with cilantro, walnuts, goat cheese, and pomegranate arils