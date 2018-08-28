  • KDKA TVOn Air

MILLVALE (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash along Route 28 is causing massive delays.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened between the Etna exit and the Millvale on-ramp on the southbound side of the road.

One vehicle came to rest on its roof and emergency officials are on scene.

route 28 crash Multi Vehicle Crash Closes Route 28 Inbound

(Photo Courtesy: Cherry City Fire Department)

As of 8:30 a.m., the delays were stacking up in both directions. However, one lane was slowly getting by on the northbound side.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

