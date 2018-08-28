Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash along Route 28 is causing massive delays.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened between the Etna exit and the Millvale on-ramp on the southbound side of the road.

One vehicle came to rest on its roof and emergency officials are on scene.

As of 8:30 a.m., the delays were stacking up in both directions. However, one lane was slowly getting by on the northbound side.

UPDATE: one lane is SLOWLY getting by in the outbound direction on RT-28. Inbound is still blocked @KDKA pic.twitter.com/aohiM7PA2Z — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) August 28, 2018

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

