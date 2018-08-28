Comments
MILLVALE (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash along Route 28 is causing massive delays.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened between the Etna exit and the Millvale on-ramp on the southbound side of the road.
One vehicle came to rest on its roof and emergency officials are on scene.
As of 8:30 a.m., the delays were stacking up in both directions. However, one lane was slowly getting by on the northbound side.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
