Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS Local) – King Bio is expanding a recall that started with 32 children’s medications because of a potential “microbial contamination.” The company is now pulling all of its water-based medicines for children, adults, and pets.

In a statement on the company’s website on Aug. 27, King Bio announced that over 50 products were being voluntarily recalled over concerns of “water-purity issues.” The recall affects brands including Dr. King’s: Natural Medicine, Aquaflora, Natural Pet Pharmaceuticals, SafeCareRx, Natural Veterinary, and Safecare.

According to the company’s initial recall, “the use of drugs products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.”

The affected King Bio products reportedly include medications which treat several conditions, from migraines to allergies.

“While there have been no reports of illness or injury due to any of our products, we chose to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution,” company founder Dr. Frank King wrote in the statement.

King Bio published a full list of recalled products on their website.

Consumers who have the recalled products are urged not to use them and can contact King Bio at 1-866-298-2740 or by e-mail at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements for a return.