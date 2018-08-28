Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first lawsuit is being filed against the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese since the release of the grand jury report on accusations of child sex abuse against priests.

The suit names Bishop David Zubik, and Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former Pittsburgh bishop.

The suit was filed on behalf of a victim, who says he was allegedly abused numerous times by the same priest between 1979 and 1984. The victim was 12 years old when the alleged abuse started.

This is the latest instance of victims speaking out in the wake of a grand jury report.

Last week, a number of people with SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, spoke outside of the Pittsburgh Diocese and said they want to stand up to the Catholic Church.

SNAP says much good has come for the victims since the report was released.

“Victims are elated, they are so excited because their stories are finally getting to be told. And, they’re being believed. They were believed by the grand jury and they’ve getting believed by the public and that’s been very uplifting for them. Bishop Zubik needs to step down. In fact, all the bishops that enabled and covered up child sex crimes need to resign. The grand jury report can be compared to the Penn State scandal. As we have seen there, the administrators were fired and some went to jail,” Judy Jones said.

The group is also calling on Bishop Zubik to resign.

In a letter released by the Vatican, Pope Francis writes, “Looking back to the past, no effort to beg, pardon and to seek to repair the harm done, will ever be sufficient. Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.”