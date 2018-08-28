  • KDKA TVOn Air

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found in the middle of a street in Beaver County.

According to police, the 9mm gun was found on Yale Drive near the corner of Webb Street around 9 a.m.

A woman found the gun while out walking and called police. She stayed with the gun until police arrived.

A holster was also found nearby.

Police are now trying to trace the gun to an owner.

