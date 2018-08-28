Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found in the middle of a street in Beaver County.

According to police, the 9mm gun was found on Yale Drive near the corner of Webb Street around 9 a.m.

Loaded 9mm found in middle of street in Hopewell residential neighborhood…police trying to trace gun to owner ….more on this @ 5 & 6…KDKA TV pic.twitter.com/YjqLbWQhfi — BJ Waters (@BRENDASNEWS) August 28, 2018

A woman found the gun while out walking and called police. She stayed with the gun until police arrived.

A holster was also found nearby.

Police are now trying to trace the gun to an owner.

