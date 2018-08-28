Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP/CBS) — An Ohio beekeeper’s video of a massive hornet’s nest inside an old El Camino has gone viral, with more than 570,000 Facebook views since it was shared Sunday afternoon.

In the video, Travis Watson, owner of The Bee Man, a beekeeping company based in Alliance, Ohio, is seen carefully removing the European Hornets nest from the car.

The nest appeared to be embedded in the ceiling of the car, and stretched down about 3/4 the length of the drivers’ seat. It was swarming with activity from the thousands of hornets that had been living inside.

Watson tells WJW-TV the queens emerge from hibernation in April and it takes a long time to get workers in the nest. Once the queen starts to only lay eggs, the nest starts growing quite rapidly in July.

Watson says the hornets aggressively defend the nest and can sting repeatedly. He wore a triple-layer suit and sting-proof gloves while he blowing a powder into the nest.

He removed the nest and disposed of it because, he says, the hornets do not pollinate like honey bees.

