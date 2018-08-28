Filed Under:Gov. Tom Wolf, Hurricane Maria, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is heading to Puerto Rico to examine damage from last year’s Hurricane Maria and to develop cultural and business ties.

Gov. Tom Wolf is paying his own airfare and accommodations for the two-day trip that will end Friday morning.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 350,000 people who are from Puerto Rico or descendants of Puerto Ricans. The state has hosted people displaced by Maria.

The visit comes as the territory’s governor increased its death toll from the September hurricane from 64 to nearly 3,000, based on an independent study.

