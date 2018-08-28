Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIMA, Ohio (KDKA) – Police in Ohio are asking the public’s help to locate four children who were reportedly abducted by their mother and her boyfriend.

According to police, Marianne Merritt and Charles Perkins are believed to be heading to Florida in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager. The vehicle has Ohio license plate FMQ-3175.

Merritt does not have custodial rights and Perkins was said to be abusive toward children.

Merritt is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She is white and has red hair and green eyes.

Perkins is 5-feet-5-inches tall and approximately 164 pounds. He is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Perkins also has active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Descriptions and names of the children are as follows:

Damara Croley, 13, was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and Spider-Man pants. She is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants. He is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Patience Wilson, 9, was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark blue or black leggings. She is described as being 4-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 80 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Damien Wilson, 8, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts. He is described as being 4-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 111 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone seeing the suspects or the children is asked to contact police.

