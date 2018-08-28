Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The state Department of Corrections says an employee of SCI Greene was hospitalized Tuesday evening after possibly being exposed to an unknown substance.

According to officials, the staff member was taken to a local hospital by state car to be treated for potential unknown substance exposure.

There is no word yet on what that substance was or the employee’s condition.

Earlier this month, four SCI Greene corrections officers got sick after being exposed to an unknown substance while conducting a search of an inmate’s property.

They were also hospitalized, and the Hazmat team was called to the facility.

At the time, SCI Greene Superintendent Robert D. Gilmore said: “Our corrections officers’ safety is extremely important to us. The fact that these officers came in contact with a substance that may have made them ill, is something we do not take lightly.”

The very next day, four corrections officers at the Butler County Prison were exposed to a suspicious substance. Two prison nurses also got sick while treating the guards.

They were treated for symptoms including dizziness, shortness of breath, dilated pupils and burning in the throat and mouth.

And, just last weekend, two officers at the state prison in Fayette County were hospitalized after they were overcome by what were believed to be illegal substances.

The first officer had to be given Narcan. A second officer got sick while taking an inmate to the prison’s medical center.

Officials with the Corrections Department say they are planning to additional measures to protect their employees.

The agency says it’ll double its efforts to address threats.

