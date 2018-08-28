Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz is back on the job serving a two-week suspension.

She’s accused of getting physical with and harassing Cpl. Steve Felder, the head of the union representing county deputies, earlier this month.

However, while Sheriff Jon Held has reinstated Fritz, she’s still not allowed in the Westmoreland County Courthouse, where her office is, without an escort.

Fritz has been in the headlines several times in 2018.

In February, county commissioners sent a letter to the sheriff asking that he suspend Fritz, 63, of Mount Pleasant, after the county became the target of multiple allegations of possible civil rights violations and discrimination in hiring policies, specifically by Chief Deputy Fritz.

Held refused to suspend Fritz, but his chief deputy soon took a leave of absence over alleged sexual harassment by a member of the Westmoreland County solicitor’s staff.

“She’s alleging inappropriate conduct, inappropriate physical contact. She’s very, severely mentally distraught, to the point she’s taking off indefinably now,” said Held, back in February.

However, an independent, third party investigation determine the allegations not credible.

Late last week, Fritz submitted a handwritten, private criminal complaint against Felder, the man she’s accused of harassing, saying he “assaulted me by pinning me behind a metal door against my will, and has continually, over several months, harassed and intimidated me at my workplace.”

The Westmoreland County’s District Attorney’s Office says they’ve received the complaint and are looking into the matter.

Fritz makes a little over $42,000 a year in salary and has a county car at her disposal. While on restricted access, she is doing clerical related work from home.