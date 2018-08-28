  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Sexual Harassment, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz is back on the job serving a two-week suspension.

She’s accused of getting physical with and harassing Cpl. Steve Felder, the head of the union representing county deputies, earlier this month.

westmoreland county sheriffs office chief deputy patricia fritz Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Back At Work After 2 Week Suspension

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

However, while Sheriff Jon Held has reinstated Fritz, she’s still not allowed in the Westmoreland County Courthouse, where her office is, without an escort.

Fritz has been in the headlines several times in 2018.

In February, county commissioners sent a letter to the sheriff asking that he suspend Fritz, 63, of Mount Pleasant, after the county became the target of multiple allegations of possible civil rights violations and discrimination in hiring policies, specifically by Chief Deputy Fritz.

Held refused to suspend Fritz, but his chief deputy soon took a leave of absence over alleged sexual harassment by a member of the Westmoreland County solicitor’s staff.

“She’s alleging inappropriate conduct, inappropriate physical contact. She’s very, severely mentally distraught, to the point she’s taking off indefinably now,” said Held, back in February.

However, an independent, third party investigation determine the allegations not credible.

Late last week, Fritz submitted a handwritten, private criminal complaint against Felder, the man she’s accused of harassing, saying he “assaulted me by pinning me behind a metal door against my will, and has continually, over several months, harassed and intimidated me at my workplace.”

The Westmoreland County’s District Attorney’s Office says they’ve received the complaint and are looking into the matter.

Fritz makes a little over $42,000 a year in salary and has a county car at her disposal. While on restricted access, she is doing clerical related work from home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s