PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two corrections officers have been hospitalized after being attacked at the Allegheny County Jail.

The guards were reportedly conducting a search in Pod 6E at the time of the incident.

The guards were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their conditions.

The jail has been put on lockdown.

