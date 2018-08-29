Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEN AVON (KDKA) — Ben Avon was abuzz with excitement when a swarm of bees tried to make their new home along a local road.

The Ohio Township Police Department posted video of the swarm on Walnut Road to their Facebook page.

They called in a specialist in order to relocate them to a safer place.

Police say once he was able to locate the queen, he put her in a box, sealed it shut except for one hole at the bottom, and placed it by the swarm.

Soon after, all the other bees started to follow her in.

“The queen bee emits a pheromone which attracts the worker bees,” the police department said in their Facebook post.

The specialist then relocated them away from the neighborhood.