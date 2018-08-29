Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of an accident in Canonsburg, Washington County.

A car smashed into a pole at Pike Street and Hutchinson Avenue, in front of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, just before 4 p.m.

There’s no word yet on injuries, or what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, in Allegheny County, traffic is slow going on Route 28 near the 31st Street Bridge because of a separate crash.

A vehicle ended up on its roof.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.