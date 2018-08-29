  • KDKA TVOn Air

READING, Pa. (AP) – The death of a marijuana suspect who became trapped underneath a bulldozer that Pennsylvania authorities were using to search for him has been ruled an accident.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Tuesday that 51-year-old Gregory Longenecker was fleeing state police on July 9 when the bulldozer ran over him in thick brush. The coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

Adams says that tests revealed Longenecker to be under the influence of methadone, amphetamine and marijuana at the time.

Longenecker and another man were suspected of growing marijuana on state game lands. The other suspect was arrested but Longenecker fled. State police gave chase on a state game commission bulldozer.

Adams says the state police search for Longenecker was “reasonable and conducted in a safe manner.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

